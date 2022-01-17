High cap stocks’ loss pulls market down by 0.12% as Investors lose N29bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday was bearish as negative outing by some high capitalised stocks pushed the market lower.

Specifically, the benchmark index dipped by 0.12 per cent to peg the All Share Index (ASI) at 44,399.66 basis points, bringing both the month-to-date and year-to-date outings to stand at 3.94 per cent.

Thus, Investors lost N29 billion in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N23.922 trillion, a 0.12 per cent decrease from the N23.951 trillion it recorded at the end of rading session on Friday.

The overall negative sentiments at the local bourse on Monday was largely…