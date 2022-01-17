Minister inspects 2000 affordable housing units project in FCT

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, on Monday, inspected the 2000 housing units project in the Federal Capital territory, being developed under the Affordable Housing Development and Management Initiative.

He said the project would benefit 2000 families within the territory.

The Minister during his maiden inspection of the Affordable Housing and Management Development Initiative in Gwagwalada said it was a constitutional and fundamental requirement for the government to provide decent and affordable houses for its citizens.

According to him, such would be replicated in other states of the federation upon its completion.

He said: “It is a…