Provide functional fire trucks in Azare to reduce fire outbreaks, residents tell Bauchi gov

Following recent incidences of fire outbreaks that have led to loss of lives and valuables in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA as well as Katagum Emirate, Bauchi State Government has been urged to provide functional firetrucks in the area.

The most recent incident occurred at the female hostel of Aminu Sale College of Education, Azare where properties belonging to students on summer studies were lost. No life was lost in the incident.

Some residents of Azare who spoke to our correspondent lamented that the lack of a functional fire truck contributes to the damages caused by the fire outbreaks.

One of the residents, Aminu Danjuma told our correspondent that Azare and environs…