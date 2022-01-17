Stop demonising your opponents, APC spokesman tells aspirants

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Honourable Yekini Nabena, has appealed to presidential aspirants in the party to refrain from demonising one another ahead of the presidential convention.

He gave the admonition on Monday in a statement.

Tribune Online checks revealed that former governors of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and sitting governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi had since declared their interest while former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had last week dropped the hint that he might join the race.

Vice-presidential, Yemi Osinbajo has not formally declared his interest but several campaign groups…