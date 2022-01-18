APC releases timetable to pick candidates for federal constituencies bye-elections

Ahead of the election into six federal constituencies announced last week by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday released its timetable and schedule of activities for the processes that would lead to emergence of its candidates.

The bye-elections are expected to take place in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

Others are Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State and Ngor-Okpala…