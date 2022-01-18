Enforce anti-grazing law, else food scarcity ‘ll persist, farmers tell lawmakers

FARMERS under the aegis of Farmers/Hunters association of Nigeria, Oke-Ogun chapter, have urged Nigerian lawmakers to press it on the Federal Government (FG) to enforce anti-grazing law, as the only recipe to curb a seemingly increase of food scarcity in the country.

This appeal, was made by the President of the association in Oyo and Kwara State, Chief Samson Alabi Ojoawo, while addressing journalists at the first meeting of the year organised by the association at the association hall, Oge area,Saki town, Oyo State, recently.

Chief Ojoawo said the only factor to check the scarcity of food in the country is to curb the incessant herding of cattle by the herder’s on farms across…