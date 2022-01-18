Group laments renewed farmers/herders clash in Ogun

A group under the aegis of Yewa Think Tank has lamented over the renewed clash between farmers and herders in the Yewa axis of Ogun State.

Tribune Online recalled that about five persons, including three herders and two Yorubas, were killed in the Idofa area of Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Houses and other property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the clash.

This development has brought about tension in the area, as many residents have fled their abodes for safety.

Speaking with newsmen the President of Yewa Think Tank and Vice Chairman of Yewa People Development Council, Mr John Aihonsu, described the incident as unfortunate and shocking.

“The…