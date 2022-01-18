NDE trains 158 Ekiti youths on agricultural extension scheme

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 158 youths in Ekiti State under its agricultural extension scheme in a bid to ensure youth employment and improve the economy of the country.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, while speaking during the flag-off of the training and orientation through the Rural Employment Promotion(REP) department in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the federal government was committed to lifting more youths out of the unemployment status and as well guarantee food sufficiency.

Represented by the NDE state coordinator, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG revealed that 100 of the beneficiaries have been paid a grant…