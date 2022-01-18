Pay N24m tax or we will attack you, bandits tell communities in Zamfara

Nine communities in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State were asked by bandits to pay N24m compulsory ‘tax’ or be attacked.

A resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity remarked that the bandits have directed the communities to pay as much as N500,000 to N5 million.

Findings gathered that the affected communities have started mobilising to pay the bandits, even as locals said letters to that effect have since reached the affected communities through kidnap victims who regained freedom.

The source listed the communities as Yangalma, Tungar Gebe, Wawan Iccen Ibrahim, Wawan Iccen Salihu, Galle, Nannarki, Ruwan Kura, Gangara and Gaude.

Recall, the bandits 10…