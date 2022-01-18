PDP set to take over Nigeria from APC ― Ebonyi guber aspirant

Lawmaker representing Ezza South in the State House of Assembly, Hon Chris Usulor, has declared to contest for Ebonyi State governorship position come 2023.

Usolor said he had gathered more experience in politics than other aspirants in the contest.

He also noted with him as PDP guber aspirant, over 80 percent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state will defect to the PDP to support his governorship ambition because he will run an all-inclusive government.

Usulor, a third term member of the state House of Assembly stated this on Monday while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

He said: “Nigeria as a whole, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is set to…