Reports that NPA didn’t remit N40bn, $921.61m, £289.931 under me false ― Hadiza Usman

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has debunked claims that while in office, the agency did not remit N40bn, $921.61m and £289.931.82 into the Federal Government accounts.

In a statement, she personally signed on Tuesday, Hadiza Bala Usman claimed that reports of unremitted monies into the federation account by the NPA when she was MD were meant to tarnish her image.

According to the suspended NPA MD, “Media reports alleging that the Auditor-General of the Federation have issued some queries regarding monies being owed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), by Terminal Operators have come to my attention.

“Ordinarily, the…