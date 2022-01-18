To lead in future, you must embrace, utilise ICT, Danbatta tells youths

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has stated that it is focused on implementing all sectoral interventions focused on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) youth empowerment because 70 per cent of the new value to be created in the economy over the next decades will be based on digitally-enabled platform business models

Danbatta made this declaration while delivering the 10th and 11th combined Convocation Lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State.

He asserted that the resolve of the Commission to pursue very vigorously a bouquet of ICT programmes focused on the youth is based on the projected…