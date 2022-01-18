Troops repel attacks in Kaduna, rescue eight, kill three terrorists

Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of the state.

This is according to the state commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan disclosed that three terrorists were neutralized, while eight persons were rescued.

The commissioner in the statement stated that in the first operational feedback, troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa. The troops fought their way through an ambush, which…