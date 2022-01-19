APC releases schedule for February Convention

Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Wednesday released a schedule of activities for the Convention.

The information was released at the end of the meeting of the APC CECPC.

A statement signed by its national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the processes would commence with the Committee receiving the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee on January 31, 2020. Former Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Adamu is the Chairman of the troubleshooting team.

The APC will on February 2, 2022, consider and adopt Reports of State…