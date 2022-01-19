Bauchi Gov advocates speedy construction, completion of Kafin Zaki Dam project

Worried by the complete abandonment of the multi-billion naira Kafin Zaki Dam in Bauchi State due to political reasons, Bauchi State Government has advocated for the speedy construction of the Dam which it said is beneficial to many communities across several states in the country up to the Chad Republic.

The government also stated that actualizing the Dam will boost the economic potentials of the people as well as address incessant flooding affecting communities around the areas.

The advocacy was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while receiving the management of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority on a courtesy visit at the…