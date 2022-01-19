Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member attached to the Asamabiri Community Primary School in Asamabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Jonathan Ogbe, has abandoned his one-year compulsory national service over his alleged involvement in the defilement of a 12-years-old pupil. According to findings, Jonathan Ogbe, aged 31 years, an indigene […]

