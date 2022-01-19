Economists charge FG on revenue mobilisation policies, efforts

Given the recurrent trend of budget deficits and unattainable performance indices, some economists have lent to the call for the Federal Government of Nigeria to seek viable means of shoring up revenue and reduce the country’s reliance on non-oil revenue sources or such non-oil revenue sources as excise duties, taxes, etc.

They stated this in a virtual seminar on ‘A reality check of 2022 FGN budget’, organised by the Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of Ibadan in collaboration with UI Eco Alumni Council.

The lead presenter and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, said the 2022 budget would remain a dream…