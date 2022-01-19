Equities investors earn N138bn amid renewed buying interest

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, the benchmark index recouped previous day loss as a result of renewed bargain hunting activities.

Specifically, the overall sentiments was buoyed by bargain buying in BUA Cement and BUA Foods stocks as the respective shares appreciated by 2.0 per cent and 4.2 per cent.

Thus, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.6 per cent to 44,655.89 basis points. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date return increased to +4.5 per cent.

Investors therefore earned N138 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N24.060 trillion as against an opening of N23.922 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was also positive as 25 tickers…