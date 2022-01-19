ERA/FoEN applauds Wike’s actions on oil theft, soot pollution

A Niger-Delta environmental group, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, has applauded the current action taken by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to address the vexed issues of oil theft and refining of stolen crude oil and the consequent release of soot into the environment.

It will be recalled that civil society groups, local communities, the media, and youths under the auspices of the Young Friends of the Earth Nigeria (YFoEN), had in the last five years been engaged in sustained research and advocacy with the aim of getting the different tiers of governments and its regulatory institutions to take decisive actions to halt the persistent…