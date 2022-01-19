Evidence govts have failed in their primary duties ― Afenifere

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Wednesday decried the level into which insecurity in Nigeria has fallen, noting sadly that the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, January 17, 2022, was another evidence that governments in the country had failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

Some people were reportedly kidnapped last Sunday, at Onigaari Village on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway just as some travellers, including a popular actress, narrowly escaped being kidnapped on the same road last Saturday.

Reports also had it that some displaced terrorists in the northern part of the country…