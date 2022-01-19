FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation with a combined worth of about N76.78 billion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, joined by his FCT and Transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The FCT has the largest share of the contracts approved for the award with its two projects…