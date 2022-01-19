Fuel/electricity price hike: CSO plans nationwide protest

A Civil Society Organisations People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) has said it would stage a nationwide protest to reject the hike in the prices of cooking gas, electricity tariff and the impending hike in the price of fuel.

Addressing journalists recently in Abuja, at a lecture with the theme; 10 Years After Occupy Nigeria, What Is The Way Forward?, Comrade Jaye Gaskiya from TPAP-M secretariat said Nigerians cannot and must not be punished for the failures and incompetence of the ruling class.

He said Nigerian cannot suffer because of the incompetence of the present administration to ensure access to affordable energy and adequate security and protection.

“We…