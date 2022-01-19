MAPOLY, NANS bicker over appointment of rector, others

The management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have traded words over exorbitant charges in the school and the delay in the appointment of a substantive rector.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the students’ body, during the protest held in front of the school gate on Tuesday, equally demanded the reconstruction of the road leading to the school.

State Chairman of the Ogun NANS/Joint Campus Committee, Damilola Simeon, said the students’ body is giving Governor Dapo Abiodun, a 48-hour ultimatum to appoint a substantive rector.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Yemi Ajibola, when…