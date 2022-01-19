Over 100,000 birds at risk as bird flu hits Kaduna

Over 100,000 birds in poultry farms across Kaduna State is at the risk of contracting avian influenza (Bird Flu)

It was confirmed that the disease is now in three Local Government Areas of the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini during a stakeholder meeting with the poultry Association.

According to him, the disease is threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds, in farms in three local government areas of the state.

He said the affected farms are located in Chikun, Igabi and Lere local government areas of the state.

Represented by, the Director of Veterinary and Livestock Services, Zakariya Pakachi, he said tests were…