Prof. Damilola Olawuyi, SAN  – Tribune Online

Despite studying law by accident, Damilola Olawuyi became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the age of 37. Five years earlier, he had topped his academic career with a professorship at 32, though his Igbajo-born father could not complete his education due to lack of fund.

The last of six children, he carved a niche for himself early in life as the troublous one in the family, always pushing boundaries, saying what others could not say and standing up to authority.

He was head-hunted by the legend himself, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), in faraway Canada, to become the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of a prestigious university in…