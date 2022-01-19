Senate bows, widens scope of primaries for political parties

The Senate, on Wednesday, concurred to observations raised by President Muhammadu Buhari on why he refused to assent to the 2010 Electoral Act ( Amendment ) Bill 2021, by rescinding mandatory Direct Primaries imposed on political parties for the nomination of candidates.

The upper legislative chamber had in collaboration with the House of Representatives in November last year as contained in clause 87(2), made Direct Primaries the only option for Political parties in electing candidates for general elections.

However, President Buhari in refusing assent to the bill said the provision was an undemocratic and serious infraction on the Constitution of the various political parties…