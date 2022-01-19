Senate rescinds decision on direct primaries, okays direct, indirect, consensus options

The Senate has rescinded its decision on making direct primaries the only method of electing candidates by political parties.

The Senate announced this at its plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Upper Chamber has now amended Clause 84 to allow for direct, indirect, and consensus options of nominating party candidates for party elections.

Details later…

