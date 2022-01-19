Shun politics of bitterness, Henry Iyke tells politicians

Renowned philanthropist, Honourable Chief Mmerigwo Henry Iyke also referred to as Onwa na ala Uli has urged Nigerian politicians to shun politics of bitterness and embrace the unity of purpose in the effort to deliver a free and fair election.

The business magnate and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Merimerid International Limited while speaking with newsmen in Lagos charged the political class to always play politics by the rules and shun violence in a bid to acquire power.

According to the Anambra-born businessman, the winner-takes-it-all syndrome has continued to bring bitterness and rancour between contenders in every election.

Henry Iyke has, therefore, called on the…