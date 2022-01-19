We now have operatives patrolling both sides of Lagos-Ibadan Highway to ensure safety ― Oyo CP

In a move to curb the attacks on commuters on the Lagos-Ibadan highway by kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has said her command has deployed anti-kidnapping squad and tactical teams on the road, for them to be at various points and also patrol both sides of the road.

Onadeko, who visited the highway on Tuesday, said that her presence was to put in place a kind of routine check on policemen deployed to the road to ensure the visibility of the operatives and ensure enough patrolling.

The police commissioner, who led journalists to the axis within Oyo command’s jurisdiction and its boundary with Ogun State, was accompanied by the Deputy…