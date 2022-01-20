Court remands student’s mother, one other in Ogun

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has remanded one Mrs Elizabeth Joseph, mother of Joshua Joseph, an SS3 Student of Toyan High School, Ere, who allegedly beat up a teacher.

Tribune Online recalled that the student who was reprimanded by his teacher for his hairstyle had invaded the school with her parents and some hoodlums to attack the teacher.

This development happened after the State Government had directed parents to sign undertakings on behalf of their wards, in view of incessant attacks on teachers in the state.

Magistrate B.O Abdul Salam having listened to the charge read by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Adeyemo,…