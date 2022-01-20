How I narrowly escaped being killed in bomb blast on Kawo bridge ― Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he narrowly escaped being killed by a bomb near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.

The president dropped the hint while he was commissioning the multi-billion naira project in Kaduna on Thursday.

Recall, the Kawo bridge had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion. Recall, the Kawo bridge had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.