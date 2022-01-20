Kwara works on 143 roads in three years

Kwara State government has said that it worked on a total number of 143 roads since inception of the present administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq three years ago.

Speaking with journalists during a news programme called News Keg Series, organised by the Correspondents’ chapel of the Kwara state NUJ in Ilorin on Thursday, the state commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Ilyasu, said that the administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts in the state within the period.

The Works and Transport commissioner, who said that such the 143 roads included majorly rural roads, added that asphaltic, interlock road…