Multi-billion-naira National Library headquarters building remains abandoned

DESPITE pronouncement by the Federal Government in June 2021 that the completion of the abandoned multi-billion-naira National Library of Nigeria (NLN) Headquarters building would be taken over by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), work is yet to commence on the site.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had disclosed that over N50billion was needed to complete the National Library edifice which had been under construction since 2006, about 16 years ago.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the contract for the construction of the National Library headquarters located on Plot 35 of the Central Business District, Abuja, was awarded to Messrs Reynolds Construction…