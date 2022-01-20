NCAA boss clarifies issues on coming universal safety oversight audits

The forthcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) slated for the first quarter of 2022 is not the same as Annexes nine and 17 of the international body, Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has clarified.

According to the NCAA DG, while ICAO Annex nine is on facilitation, Annex 17 contains Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) concerned with the security of international air transport and is amended regularly to address the evolving threat.

Speaking on the forthcoming safety audit, Nuhu insisted that the safety audit had…