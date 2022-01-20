 NCAT set to acquire Hungary manufactured Magnus training aircraft

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria is set to bring in Magnus, a training aircraft manufactured in Hungary that would further boost the training of the students and also increase the number of aircrafts in the school’s fleet.

The Rector /Chief Executive Officer of the College, Captain Moddibo Alkali Mahmud, while dropping this hint, said the school had gone to Hungary with the officials of the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to inspect the manufacturer’s factory and that sooner than later the aircraft will start arriving the college.

“It gladdens me to tell you that we are moving another step higher. We are thinking…