OPSH trains 98 youths on surveillance, information gathering

By
Headliners
-
2


Operation safe haven


As part of the efforts to curb incessant banditry activities in southern Kaduna, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has trained 98 youths on surveillance and information gathering.

The Command in a statement signed by its Media Officer Major Ishaku Takwa said the graduation ceremony which took place at Headquarters Sector 7 Kafanchan saw youths selected from all the communities and ethnic groups in southern Kaduna passed out in a colourful graduation ceremony.

Speaking to the graduands, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali charged the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

