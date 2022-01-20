Security personnel exchange blows during Buhari’s visit to Kaduna

There was drama when some security officers in black suits and believed to be DSS officials denied a vehicle on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s fleet access to the new Kawo bridge soon after President Muhammadu Buhari had mounted the bridge to commission it.

The security personnel were reported to have exchanged blows as a result of the misunderstanding.

An eyewitness, Lami Sadiq, told journalists that the confusion happened while President Buhari was commissioning the Kawo bridge in the heart of Kaduna city, on Thursday.

“After Buhari’s return from Kafacnchan, he went to commission the Kawo bridge in Kaduna but an argument among security officers attached to the Buhari and those…