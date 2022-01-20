Stamp Duties Act 2021 unconstitutional ― Financial experts

A group of financial experts in the country have criticised Section 27 of the Finance Act 2021, otherwise known as stamp duties Act, saying it is unconstitutional.

In a statement by the leader of the group, Uzoma Francis Ubani, which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Ilorin on Thursday, the experts said that the section is contradictory to the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Titled; UPDATE ON THE UNCONSTITUTIONALITY OF SECTION 27 OF THE FINANCE ACT, 2021, AND EXPLANATION OF WHY THE SECTION IS NEEDLESS, the financial experts said that there is no basis for the provisions, as currently provided under Section 27 of the Finance Act, 2021, and therefore should be removed and…