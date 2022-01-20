UNILORIN SUG set to honour Gbajabiamila, others

STUDENTS’ Union of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) are set to host the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, among other dignitaries at its annual eighth leadership summit and award event.

In a statement by the president, Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Waliu Taofik, the eighth edition of the annual leadership summit is aimed at bringing notable leaders across the country to the university to inspire young people who are keen on holding leadership positions in politics, economics and governance.

The statement reads: “The leadership summit and the launching of the ‘Erudite’ Journal of the Students’ Union of the…