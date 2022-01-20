Wike orders LG chairmen to destroy illegal refinery sites in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike has ordered all the 23 Local Government Area Chairmen to hire bulldozers and destroy every identified illegal crude oil bunkering and artisanal refinery site in Rivers State.

The governor has asked the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday to provide adequate security for the chairmen as they embark on the mass destruction of illegal refinery sites across the state.

The Governor gave the order on Wednesday during a meeting with the council Chairmen, the State Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in Port Harcourt.

It will be recalled that Wike had on Friday, 14th January, 2022 issued a…