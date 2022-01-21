84 benefit as foundation distributes N10m zakat in Ijebu-Ode

ABOUT 84 individuals received funds and equipment for empowerment at the 16th zakat distributions ceremony of Ar-Rahman Zakat Foundation (AZF) held on Saturday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The AZF chairman, Alhaji Abdul Mojeed Omotayo Omo Owo, said about N10 million collected in the course of the year 2021 was distributed to the beneficiaries whom he urged to justify their consideration by using the funds and equipment properly.

Omo Owo said his reason for setting up the foundation was to align with the provisions of the Qur’an and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

He expressed concern that zakat, a critical economic and social security aspect of Islam, had been the most neglected of…