A deep look at Nigeria’s security challenges

In Nigeria, rising insecurity is the order of the day. No day passes without reports of kidnapping, banditry, robbery, murder and wanton killings. More worrying is the fact that, in spite of huge resources being injected into the defense sector, the Nigerian government seems unable to curb this menace that has been troubling the well-being of the nation for a long time.

The country is currently grappling with security hitches cutting across the six geo-political regions, particularly in the North-East, North-Central, Northwest and Southeast regions. Residents in these regions now hardly sleep with both eyes closed while the government that is normally entrusted with the security of…