Civil society protests in Benin over planned hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

A coalition of civil society groups, The People’s Alternative Movement, yesterday took to the main streets of Benin to kick against the impending hike on the price of petroleum products by the federal government.

The group which comprises civil rights groups in Edo State had earlier served notice of its intention to take to the streets to mobilize the people against what it termed continuous impoverishment of Nigerians by the government through the removal of fuel subsidy and increment of electricity tariff.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions such as “Nigeria Belongs to Us All”, “Abolish Poverty, Have security”, “Join the Campaign Now”, “No to More…