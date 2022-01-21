D’Banj And Simi join Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol season 7

Multiple award-winning entertainer, D’banj and superstar singer-songwriter, Simi, have been unveiled as judges for the seventh season on Nigerian Idol. Organisers of the reality TV singing competition, MultiChoice Nigeria, made the announcement earlier this week as the countdown to the show’s premiere on February 6 begins.

Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for this season alongside Obi Asika who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, “We could not think of a better trio to…