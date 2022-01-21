Insecurity remains our greatest threat ― INEC chairman

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, restated his concern over the state of insecurity in the country ahead of the next general elections.

Yakubu spoke on the occasion of the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at his Commission headquarter in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman who recalled that four regular meetings of the ICCES were organised last year, also said “the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) met seven times, including one special and three emergency sessions to plan for election security or to strategise on how best to protect INEC…