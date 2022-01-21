NCDC recommends use of card payment for international travel portal

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has urged inbound and outbound travellers to adhere strictly to the guidance on the travel portal, recommend the use of cards, other options over bank transfer that requires 24 hours processing, to ensure seamless use of the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, in a public announcement on Friday in Abuja, said that the agency was aware of reports of travellers to Nigeria who have experienced delays at the airport for not meeting all the travel requirements as stated on the NITP.

NITP was launched by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC-COVID-19) formerly Presidential…