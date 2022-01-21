Osun gov named NewsDirect Newspaper’s man, best gov of the year

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, was on Friday made Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper’s Man and Best Governor of the Year 2021 respectively, by the newspaper organization.

The event was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

He was presented with the awards by former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, who himself was an award recipient on the occasion, on behalf of the newspaper organisation.

Tinubu was represented on the occasion by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello, while Oyetola was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola.

Responding, Oyetola described the awards as a recognition of the modest achievements and…