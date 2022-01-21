Troops neutralise kidnap syndicate in Plateau

Operation Safe Haven in charge of security in Plateau Stare has arrested a gang of kidnap syndicates behind a series of kidnappings in the state and is also believed to have participated in the recent Jos jailbreak.

The Command Information Officer, Major Takwa in a statement said the syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities.

According to him, the kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire adding that OPSH troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers.

Items recovered from the syndicate includes one AK-47 Rifle, 2…