Women Affairs: Kwara govt committed to gender inclusion

Kwara State government says efforts to mainstream gender inclusion in the present administration is deliberately aimed to celebrate and take women to next level of development.

Apart from being the first governor to nominate a female majority cabinet in the country, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State recently signed legislation that makes it binding for the state government to have at least 35 per cent gender-sensitive cabinet and public sector appointments.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in Ilorin on Friday, the new commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Mrs Mopelola

Abdulmalik-Bashir said that the state government had also set a progressive agenda for the ministry of…