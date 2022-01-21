Youths parliaments ask FG to shelve planned fuel hike, seek power rotation to southern Nigeria

The Federal Government has been urged to shelve all plans to increase the pump price of fuel also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The advice was given by two parliamentary youth organisations that provide youth leaders with avenue to learn the art and pattern of lawmaking, the African Youths Parliament (AYP) and the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN).

While supporting power rotation for the position of the president, they resolved that the next president of the country should come from the Southern region.

AYP National Speaker, Mensah Asamou, and SYAN National Speaker, Olakunle Jonathan Olusegun, in a joint statement also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support…